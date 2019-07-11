Cape Town driving instructor 'four times over the limit' behind the wheel

It was an erratic pull-off as the traffic lights changed to green that betrayed a “heavily intoxicated” driving instructor in Cape Town on Wednesday.

A concerned member of the public alerted a traffic officer at an intersection on Vasco Boulevard that “something appeared amiss” with the driver of a Toyota Atos.

“At the light change, the vehicle drove off and nearly hit the kerb,” the city’s traffic services said on Thursday.

“The traffic officer activated his lights and sirens to bring the vehicle to a stop.

"The driver, who was unable to produce a driving licence, appeared heavily intoxicated and unable to stand unassisted.”

A breathalyser reading subsequently indicated that the man was allegedly more than four times over the legal alcohol limit for driving.

He was taken to a facility in Athlone for his blood to be drawn and then detained at the Goodwood police station.