WATCH | Pupils and parents take over affluent King William's Town school
Parents and pupils from Schornville Primary in King William's Town have stormed the premises of more affluent Kingsridge Primary to forcefully enroll their children. Video: Aretha Linden
Fed up with the condition of their township school, parents and pupils from Schornville Primary in King William's Town have taken over the premises of more affluent Kingsridge Primary to forcefully enroll their children.
Schornville, which was established in 1970, is made of prefab materials and currently accommodates 1200 Grade 1 to 7 pupils. Over the years the classrooms have collapsed several times, only to be replaced with prefab replacements.
Two years ago a pupil fell through the wooden floor of one the classes.
Parents say they will be sending their children to Kingsridge and Dale Primary until the department of education builds them a proper school.