WATCH | Pupils and parents take over affluent King William's Town school

Schornville, which was established in 1970, is made of prefab materials and currently accommodates 1200 Grade 1 to 7 pupils. Over the years the classrooms have collapsed several times, only to be replaced with prefab replacements.

Two years ago a pupil fell through the wooden floor of one the classes.

Parents say they will be sending their children to Kingsridge and Dale Primary until the department of education builds them a proper school.