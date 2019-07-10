Truck flagged down, hijacked on N2

A truck filled with garage doors was stolen after hijackers wearing reflective vests flagged down the driver on the N2 outside Port Elizabeth on Tuesday night.

Police said the hijacking happened on the N2 between Motherwell and Coega at about 5:45pm.

The estimate value of stolen property is about R300,000.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the white Isuzu truck was carrying garage doors when it was stopped.

“The driver thought that it was a legit stop and pulled over. The two men stood in the road with reflective vests and waved the truck down. As the driver pulled off the road, a third man got out of a car parked on the N2 and held the driver at gunpoint,” he said.

“The driver was threatened and pulled out of the truck and forced into the Toyota Corolla. The gunman then drove off with the driver and the two other suspects took the truck.”

Beetge said the driver was released near Kinkelbos where he went to the police station a short while later.

By 2:30am the truck was recovered in the bushes in NU29 Motherwell.

“All the cargo had been stolen and the truck battery was also missing,” he said.

No one was injured in the incident.

A case of hijacking and theft is under investigation.