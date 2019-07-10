Tributes pour in for veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni

Tributes have started flowing in following the death on Wednesday morning of veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni.

Nkonyeni, 77, whose career spanned five decades, had been in hospital since Friday, her nephew Vusi Manapha confirmed on Wednesday morning.

Veteran actress John Kani, who landed in the US earlier this week ahead of the global release of The Lion King on July 19, was among the first to pay tribute to Nkonyeni.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of a great friend Nomhle Nkonyeni. I have just received the news from Minister Nathi Mthethwa. I have no words to express my pain,” he tweeted.