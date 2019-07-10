SA has lost the spirit of 'Oom Gov', says Dikgang Moseneke

South Africa is in dire need of a competent state with "true leaders" at the helm, says former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke.

This is a crucial remedy for a myriad social ills, including plundering of the public purse, dysfunctional state-owned enterprises, lack of accountability and wanton disregard of the law, he said in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The 71-year-old former political prisoner made the remarks during the second Robben Island memorial lecture honouring struggle stalwart Govan Mbeki, with whom he shared a cell.

Moseneke said Mbeki, who died in 2001 aged 91, would have expected the prosecution of “the big people” who stole “big money”.

Mbeki, the father of former president Thabo Mbeki, was one of the founders of Umkhonto we Sizwe, alongside Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Ahmed Kathrada, Dennis Goldberg and many others.