Gang shootings on the rise in Uitenhage

At least four people have been killed in Uitenhage in a series of suspected gang-related shootings since May.

In the latest attack, one man was killed and another injured in a shooting in Rosedale, Uitenhage, on Tuesday afternoon.

This is the third known gang shooting in the Mountain View and Rosedale area since May, with other shootings reported but not linked to gangsterism.

On Tuesday, Rolando Whitebooi, 21, was killed and another injured when two suspects opened fire on them.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said that the shooting happened at about 1pm on the corner of Acacia Road and Kingfisher Drive, in Rosedale.

Whitebooi died on the scene and a 32-year-old man who was with him was injured in the leg.

“It is alleged that the two males were talking to a third man, who was seated in his vehicle. It is further alleged that two suspects approached them and started shooting at them. Both men, who were standing next to the vehicle, were wounded,” Swart said.

“The motive for the murder and attempted murder is being investigated,” Swart said.

This comes after two people were killed in the same street during another shooting last month.

Chivandre Mintoor, 24, and Denovian Kleinbooi, 25, were shot while leaving a house in Kingfisher Street on June 15 at about 7.30pm.

Both died on the scene.

On May 7, Dwayne Vogel, 28, was gunned down while sitting in his VW Golf GTI parked in Hen Street, Mountain View - about 2km’s from Kingfisher Street.

Vogel was sitting in the driver's seat of the car when someone driving a white Isuzu bakkie approached and fired several shots at the Golf.

Vogel managed to drive away from the scene, but his vehicle came to a halt at the corner of Muscovy Drive and Kea Street, in Mountain View, where he died.

His passenger sustained a gunshot wound in the lower part of his body.

The spike in shootings comes after police warned that drug lords and gangsters were moving out of Port Elizabeth’s northern areas and into different towns.

One of the areas that they have since moved into is Uitenhage as well as Grahamstown, Jeffreys Bay and Kirkwood.