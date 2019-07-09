WATCH | Julius Malema 'urges' July party-goers to go and have sex with their partners
A video of EFF leader Julius Malema "urging" Durban July party-goers to go to their hotel rooms and have sex with their partners has gone viral on social media.
In the video, Malema can be seen standing in a DJ booth and holding a microphone as he tells people to leave the venue.
"They say sex in English is nice, but when it is said in our language, you're using vulgar language. That's self-hate. Stop self-hate. Sex is sex.
"Go to your rooms and have sex. Take your alcohol with you. Your women are waiting for you, stop sleeping here. You're scared of women, you are all packed up here. Let's go. Thank you very much," said Malema in Sepedi and English.
Watch video below:
EFF leader @Julius_S_Malema tells Durban July patrons— ANCYL Brian Bunting Branch Ward 97 (@Ancyl9) July 8, 2019
"You scared of women, you are all packed up here."
According to an eyewitness who spoke to SowetanLIVE, Malema took to the stage after police were called to one of the after-parties after it had gone past its arranged time.
When approached for comment on the footage, Malema told SowetanLIVE that he was at the venue, but declined to comment on his remarks.
The EFF leadership joined thousands of party lovers who flocked to the coast for the Vodacom Durban July on Saturday.
Malema, his wife, Mantwa Matlala Malema, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu and secretary-general Godrich Gardee all joined the glam squad.
Despite the 2019 Vodacom Durban July being threatened by retrenchment negotiations, Africa's biggest horseracing event on July 6 2019 was a success.