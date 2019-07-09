News

WATCH | BCM evicts hundreds of families

By Bhongo Jacob - 09 July 2019
On Tuesday Buffalo City Metro law enforcement officials evicted the illegal home invaders in front of a crowd of community members.
Image: Bhongo Jacob

Tensions flared when 257 families that had illegally occupied RDP homes were evicted from government houses in Phakamisa South outside King Williams Town on Tuesday morning.

The families who had been waiting for RDP houses for years illegally occupied the houses last month, while some young people in the area were accused of forcefully removing old people out of the houses.

On Tuesday DispatchLIVE witnessed Buffalo City Metro law enforcement officials, police and the sherif of the court evicted the illegal home invaders in front of a crowd of 1000 community members.

Ward councillor Crosby Kolele said the houses would be returned back to their rightful beneficiaries.

