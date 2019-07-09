Pregnant woman and two men gunned down in 'hit' murders

Three people - one of them a pregnant woman - were killed in separate hit style murders in KwaDwesi on Monday evening.

Since Sunday, four people have been killed in similar murders in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The latest murder happened shortly after midnight on Monday.

In one of the murders a pregnant 28-year-old was shot dead in Mhleza Street at about 6:15pm on Sunday.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said Chuma Sinethemba Mhuluhulu was shot several times in the street by an unidentified person.

“She was walking in the street when an unknown number of persons shot and killed her. No witnesses saw what happened and by the time help arrived, she had already passed away. Nothing was stolen from her (Mhuluhulu),” he said.

Beetge said Zamuxolo Ndwayana, 25, was shot dead outside his shack in Mbilane Crescent, Kwazakhele on Monday morning.

“The deceased and his girlfriend were sleeping inside when they woke to a group banging on the door. They were calling him by name and as they opened the door he was forced outside and shot,” he said.

“After the men fled, the girlfriend went outside and found him lying on the ground.”

The murder comes after Baphethuxolo Mgengo, 29, was shot dead at about 7:15pm in Khayingo Street.

According to police, two unidentified men kicked open a shack door and dragged Mgengo outside.

Beetge said Mgengo was sitting with two friends inside a shack behind a house at the time.

“The two men kicked open a door and grabbed him. They then pulled him outside and shot him several times. The other two friends who were there ran away,” he said.

“Nothing was stolen in the incident and motive is unclear.”

Beetge said that the murders appeared to be targeted killings, with the motive being unknown.

He said police were investigating whether the victims were state witnesses linked to any cases.

“At this stage there is nothing to suggest the cases are linked. However, investigations are ongoing,” he said.

This comes after Lutwa Benitwa, 34, was gunned down outside his house in Buyambo Street, Kwazakhele, on Sunday afternoon.

Officials said he had been shot in the head and chest.

All four cases of murder have been taken over by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation unit dealing with hit-related murders.