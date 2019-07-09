Police search for two missing children in Nelson Mandela Bay

Police are searching for another missing child, after a 13-year-old girl vanished from her parents' house while they were asleep.

Mbasa Ngindo, 13, went missing from her house in Ranisi Street, NU8, in Motherwell between 10pm on Sunday and 5am on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Mbasa lives with her parents. They realised she was missing when they went to check on her.

“She was last seen at 10pm while watching television. Her parents went to bed and when they woke at 5am, they could not find her.

"Sometime during the course of the night it appears that she left,” he said.

“There is no signs of forced entry to the house and a small bag of clothing appears to be missing.”

Beetge said the parents raised the alarm shortly after the discovery and filed a missing person report with the police.

“Detectives have followed up on leads and been to all the friends and relatives houses to see if she was there. So far efforts to locate her have failed,” he said.

“Her parents are very worried. We are urgently trying to locate her.”

Beetge said the circumstances around her disappearance remain unknown.

Due to Mbasa being a minor, the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit has been tasked with heading up the investigation.

“We are appealing to the community to come forward with information so that we can make sure she is safe and get her to family,” Beetge said.

Anyone with information or sees Mbasa is urged to Captain Monique Mdabankulu on 083-759-7551.

This comes only days after Recolin Witbooi, 8, a pupil at Hillcrest Primary, went missing on Saturday afternoon.