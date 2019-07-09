Mother who allegedly forced daughter, 14, to marry older man faces human trafficking charges

An Eastern Cape mother who allegedly forced a girl aged 14 to marry an older man - and then accused her of shaming the family when she ran away - will be brought to court to answer for her actions.

The child's maternal grandfather, her alleged “husband”, the husband’s mother, father and brother, and a lobola negotiator will join the mother in the dock at the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court on a rap of human trafficking, the Daily Dispatch reports.

They are not being named to protect the identify of the minor.

The Hawks’ trafficking in persons unit rescued her days after the alleged forced marriage took place in 2017, after being alerted by a local NGO.