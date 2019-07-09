I didn’t let the Guptas land and Zuma didn’t push me: Bruce Koloane

PREMIUM

By Amil Umraw -

Former head of state protocol Bruce Koloane has denied that he was under pressure by “Number One” – former president Jacob Zuma – to allow the Gupta family to land a privately chartered airplane at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in April 2013.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.