Appeal court allows family to bury relative with ancestors... even though it's not on the family's land

The Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled that a Northern Cape family has a right to bury a relative on a farm the deceased did not live on.

Madgelena de Wee was buried two years ago after the Land Claims Court ruled that her family had a right to bury her at her family’s ancestral graveyard on Middel-Plaas. However Sandvliet Boerdery (Pty) Ltd, the owner of the land, argued that she did not live on the farm the family eventually buried her on.

De Wee’s relative Maria Mampies and her husband Hendrick Mampies approached the Land Claims Court seeking the declaration of their rights under the Extension of Security of Tenure Act (Esta) 62 of 1997, which deals with the right to bury.

The Land Claims Court found that the Mampies family had complied with the provisions of Esta as they were family members of the deceased and “had established that it was in accordance with their religious and cultural beliefs for the deceased to be buried in the Middel-Plaas graveyard”.