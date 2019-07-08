WATCH | Dramatic fight: Warthog escapes while leopards battle over it

Rare footage of two leopards fighting in the Pilanesberg on June 22 over prey has emerged, showing the carnivores engaging in a dramatic battle.

The video starts off showing one leopard attempting to kill a warthog. But before the warthog goes down, another leopard enters the scene and a battle over the prey ensues.

The warthog managed to escape while the leopards fought it out.

It is unclear if any of the animals were seriously hurt.