Artisanal food markets a hot item in Bay

Port Elizabethans are spoilt for choice when it comes to artisanal food markets that provide an interactive, creative platform for residents to socialise and try some new and interesting food.

With markets rapidly growing in Nelson Mandela Bay in the last five years, people have an array of options to choose from that should suit their individual tastebuds and support locally made products.

Bay economic development executive director Anele Qaba said on Sunday that the markets in the city provided a platform not only for smaller businesses, but also for buying local products which created opportunities for more jobs and economic opportunities.

“Markets are becoming increasingly popular in Nelson Mandela Bay with more and more people finding value in buying local,” Qaba said.

“The Bay’s markets cover various niches, tastes, and products – so mark your calendar,” he said.

The different markets:

Art in the Park – Port Elizabeth’s oldest market is held on the last Sunday of every month. Stalls include art, craft, food, plants, toys, collectibles and bric-a-brac. The market takes place at St George’s Park from 9am to 2pm and entry is free.

Locally Yours Market – All about products that are handmade, grown, crafted, cooked, baked and designed right here in the Eastern Cape by local entrepreneurs who invite residents to #supportlocal and #livelocal.

Entrance is free in lieu of an optional donation to the Animal Anti-Cruelty League.

It is held at the Tramways Building from 9am to 3pm on the first Saturday of the month.

The Good Night Market – A monthly gathering at the Tramways Building of the metro’s top artisanal food vendors, which is open to the public on the last Thursday night of the month. Live music acts perform on selected evenings.

Entry is R20 and the event is from 5pm to

9pm

Kings Beach Flea Market – The ideal spot for an enjoyable outing with the family every Sunday.

Vendors sell goods ranging from books and art to toys and African curios at the beachfront, from early morning to late afternoon.

The Resecond Market – An upmarket second-hand market that focuses on recycled and reused items but also exhibits local crafts and street food stalls.

The market aims to create awareness around going green, being environmentally friendly and sustainable living on the last Sunday of every month at the Walmer Town Hall from 9am to 2pm.

Back to Earth Night Market – At the Old Grey Sports Club, this market has stalls selling natural, hand-made clothing, gifts, jewellery, deli food and fresh produce as well as indigenous trees from 4pm-8pm.

Windsong Bohemian Market – A quarterly, seasonal niche that does not allow any massproduced products. Everything must be handmade, homegrown or recycled into something new, quirky and unusual.

The market takes place at 142 Villiers Road in Walmer.

Sards Market in the Park – Also called the Bark Park Market, this market features vendors with homemade items, homegrown goods, fresh food, food trucks, arts and crafts, and gifts. There is also live music, jumping castles and other activities. The market takes place on the third or fourth Saturday of the month at the Sardinia Bay Valley Sards Bark Park from 9am-1pm.

Lady Slipper Farmers Market – The Greenbushes-based event boasts freshly made food, affordable custom clothes, live music and a play area for kids while parents shop away. The market takes place at theNGK er k Vanstandensrivier grounds from 9am-1pm in winter and opens in summer from 8am-12pm

The Uitenhage Market – More than 150 stalls, live music, children’s entertainment and a variety of food make for an enjoyable family outing every first Sunday of the month at Willow Dam from 9am-3pm.