Two die in head-on crash in Limpopo

By Nico Gous - 07 July 2019
Two people died in a head-on collision on Saturday outside Mookgophong, Limpopo.
Two people died in a head-on collision on Saturday in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Constable Maphure Manamela said the collision happened around 3pm on the R101 near Squirrels Lodge outside Mookgophong.

“It is alleged that a VW Polo sedan, grey in colour and travelling from Mokopane to Gauteng, collided head-on with a truck ... travelling from Gauteng to Mokopane. The only two occupants from the VW Polo, both males, died instantly whereas, three men from the truck were rushed to the nearest hospital with serious injuries,” Manamela said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

