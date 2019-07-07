Shot school security guard dies

A security guard who was shot in the chest at Folweni High School last month passed away on Saturday.

This is the second person to be killed at Folweni, south of Durban, in a space of a month. KwaZulu-Natal education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said two security guards paid to patrol the school's premises were both shot at last month - one in the leg and the other in chest.

“Since the shooting incident, the deceased has been critical in hospital,” Mahlambi said.

The suspects managed to take Quantum engines and gearboxes that were donated to the high school for the purposes of practicals for mechanical technology. KZN education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said they were saddened by the death of their colleague.