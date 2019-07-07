Fire destroys flats in building without extinguishers, or working hydrants

A fire broke out gutting three flats on three separate floors of a Sophiatown residential apartment building on Saturday afternoon - and residents could not access fire extinguishers as the months-old housings to hold extinguishers were empty.

Residents of the neglected, badly-maintained Herdeshof building for police personnel say the fire was not unexpected. The building is visibly decaying. There are water leaks, broken windows and paint is blistering from ceilings saturated with damp.

Residents of the building say their complaints about the state of the building, owned by the department of public works, have fallen on deaf ears for years.

Westdene Sophiatown Residents Association chairperson Dauw Steen who arrived at the scene soon after fire broke out said he called the authorities to ask for fire engines and four were sent - two from Brixton and two from central Johannesburg.

Steyn said firemen struggled to find a water source as the fire hydrant on nearby Gold street, and in the building were not working. He was told they had not been serviced.

Firemen eventually had to break a water pipe in the building's garden to access water supply to extinguish the blaze.

And while there are many newly-installed housings to hold fire extinguishers on each floor of Herdeshof, there is not a single extinguisher. The building has fire hoses, but no water supply or means to use the hoses.