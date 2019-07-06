Uthingo Park security guards under investigation for assault

Mpumalanga police are investigating security personnel contracted to guard Uthingo Park in Emalahleni after they were recorded allegedly assaulting a community member.

In a video which is doing the rounds on social media, a handful of security guards are shown severely beating up the victim, who at one point is held down and pistol whipped.

“We can confirm that we are investigating alleged acts of brutality by members of a private security company which took place at Uthingo Park, Witbank yesterday (Friday). The alleged brutality, captured on a video clip currently doing the rounds on social media, reportedly took place during a physical engagement between the guards and members of the community. Community members were reportedly protesting about some contentious issues within their community when this happened,” said spokesperson of the police in Mpumalanga, brigadier Leonard Hlathi.