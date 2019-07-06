Residents set to suffer as KZN municipality and Eskom fight over R123m power bill

Residents of the Mpofana municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands wait in fear and frustration as government and Eskom engage in “intense” negotiations to prevent the power utility from cutting power to the municipality.

This as the July 8 deadline given to the municipality to settle its outstanding R123m electricity bill - which dates back to 2015 - fast approaches.

Mooi River resident Lloyd Phillips said that he and his family were nowhere near being prepared to deal with the power outage.

"I have no contingency simply because it is expensive to buy a generator. Even to run a generator is expensive because the fuel prices are high. I really don't know what I am going to do. We don't know how long these power cuts will last for," said Phillips.