Man who fell out of plane in London could have stowed away in Joburg

The man who fell from a plane as it was approaching London's Heathrow Airport could have climbed into the landing gear on an earlier flight from SA to Kenya.

The frozen body of a stowaway fell from the plane as it was approaching Heathrow Airport during a Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi. The corpse fell into the garden of a London home, landing one metre away from a tenant who was sunbathing at the time.

According to the Mirror, Kenyan police are investigating whether the man initially hid himself underneath the aircraft in Johannesburg, two hours before it left for Nairobi.

If so, the man would have been inside the plane for more than 15 hours.

"We are looking into the possibility of that happening in South Africa as a line of inquiry. There have been cases in the past of stowaways on flights from South Africa to Kenya," said Kenya Police's Charles Owino.