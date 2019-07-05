WATCH | David Coulthard races 'taxi driver' in New Red Bull video

Motor racing enthusiasts are obsessing over a Red Bull video featuring Formula One legend David Coulthard racing comedian Jason Goliath, who plays a taxi driver.

Snippets of the video have made the rounds on social media platforms and YouTube before, but the full video was uploaded on YouTube on Thursday..

In it, Coulthard reaches the finish line just before the taxi, gets out of the F1 Aston Martin Red Bull racing car and compliments Goliath's driving skills.

The comedian responds, "I didn't know it was you, otherwise I'd have tried harder."

Here are more clips from the shooting of the video.