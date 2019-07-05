Fake goods worth millions confiscated in two EC busts

The authorities have seized millions of rands worth of goods in two separate incidents at the Port of Ngqura and on the N2 to Cape Town.

In the first incident, the drama started when police received information about a shipping container destined for East London which was due to arrive at Ngqura.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said on Friday that members of the Border Police supported by members of the South African Revenue Services and accompanied by a shipping agent inspected the container on June 28.

“The container was full of different types of counterfeit goods worth a total of R45,553,400.”

The goods comprised 7,200 pairs of branded sunglasses valued at R10,800,000, 960 Tommy Hillfiger belts valued at R960,000, 52,000 Smooth Pens valued at R104,000, 360 Swiss Gear backpacks valued at R360,000, 400 Gucci sling bags valued at R360,0000, and 1,413 branded watches valued at R29,729,400.

The counterfeit goods were seized and handed to officials from the Customs and Excise Department for safekeeping, Soci said.

In the second incident, three suspects aged between 25 and 42 were arrested after a suspicious vehicle was stopped at a roadblock on the N2 towards Cape Town.

“Upon searching the vehicle, an undisclosed amount of cash was discovered together with different cellphone brands and models as well as accessories.”

The confiscated goods comprised 708 cellphones valued at R4,775,000, 49 cellphone batteries valued at R49,000, one pair of earphones valued at R250 and one cellphone charger valued at R250.

“All the goods and the vehicle together valued at R500,000 were confiscated after being confirmed by patent attorneys that they were counterfeit.

“The Department of Home Affairs was also summoned to verify the authenticity of the passports of the suspects and it was confirmed that the suspects were illegally in the country.”

Soci said the suspects were charged for possession of suspected stolen goods. Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major-General André Swart commended the Border Policing members involved.

“Their vigilance will continue to ensure that more counterfeit goods are prevented from entering our shores and crossing our borders and will in return curb the proliferation of these goods.

“Fake and counterfeit products pose a serious risk to the country’s economy as South Africa loses tax revenue due to the illicit trade. The community is fervently urged to refrain from buying counterfeit goods and to report any suspicious behaviour to the police,” he said.