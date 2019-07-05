Exploration for petroleum by fracking cannot go ahead, SCA rules

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled on Thursday that the minister of mineral resources did not have the power to make regulations for petroleum exploration and production.

These regulations governed the exploration and production of petroleum, including shale gas through the use of hydraulic fracturing (fracking).

The judgment has stalled plans to explore for petroleum by hydraulic fracturing for now because the SCA also set aside the petroleum regulations in their entirety.

The SCA passed its judgment in two cases on appeal which were consolidated for hearing before the court.

In one case brought by Karoo farmers, the high court in Grahamstown had held that the minister of mineral resources was not empowered to make the petroleum regulations which were promulgated in 2015.

However, the high court in Pretoria – in a case brought by Treasure the Karoo Action Group and AfriForum – had ruled in favour of the minister on the same issue.

The matter has its genesis between 2008 and 2010, when three entities applied for rights to explore for shale gas in the Karoo through the use of fracking.