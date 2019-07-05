'Disgraceful that Joburg doesn't have basic services to ensure our safety'

Memories stored in photo albums, certificates, collections of old books and paintings - everything is gone.

"Everything is gone, completely gutted. That is something you can't replace and some things can be replaced," Johannesburg resident Maggs Naidu said after his house was destroyed by fire earlier his week.

Naidu and his wife were away when the fire engulfed his Linden home. His 88-year-old aunt and an employee were at home.

The response to the blaze by emergency services has thrown into sharp focus the dire shortage of operational fire engines in Johannesburg. Naidu described the situation as a "disgrace".

When the fire broke out, Naidu said he called ADT security, which summoned the fire department.

He said one truck came from Cosmo City, about 20km away, and another from Florida, about 10km away.