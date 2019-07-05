COMMENTARY | Caracal spotted in the mist on Table Mountain

Hiking up Table Mountain in heavy mist after work on Thursday, I saw an animal on the trail a few metres away, about the size of a klipspringer. But it stood its ground and, when the mist cleared, I recognised it as a caracal.

This wild cat stood and stared at me, its distinctive, long tufty ears pricked, with mist swirling about it.

From the green tag I glimpsed, I suspect it wHermes, which has been spotted twice this year on Table Mountain.

Last year there were two confirmed sightings of caracals: one on Table Mountain and one on Lion’s Head. The animals are primarily solitary and nocturnal, the Urban Caracal Project reports.

Project co-ordinator, Laurel Klein Serieys, said it was likely I had spotted Hermes, a young adult, of about two years old which has been hit twice by cars.

“He was hit by a car on Kloofnek Road and whisked off by someone to a vet in town. His tongue had been completely bitten off and they sewed it back on. We came and tagged him then," said Serieys.

“He was x-rayed while he was there and it showed he had had a severely broken leg which was already healed. He had broken the femur in half and it had fused. That means he has been hit at least twice.”