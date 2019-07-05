Clinix hospitals open doors for life-changing ops

One hundred patients in Gauteng and the North West will get free reconstructive surgery for Mandela Day.

This is part of honouring the late former president Nelson Mandela by the Clinix Health Group which will perform reconstructive surgeries at its various hospitals free of charge this month.

Chief marketing officer Matshepo Majola said the surgeries will be performed to commemorate Mandela's legacy of giving back.

"We have partnered with different public hospitals so as to help off load their patients and we get some of them to be part of our programmes. We have partnered with doctors and specialists who also give their time for free," Majola said.