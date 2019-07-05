ANCYL leader Collen Maine resigns as an MP

Embattled ANCYL president Collen Maine has resigned as a member of parliament.

Maine told our sister publication TimesLIVE that he was leaving parliament due to "private matters", but he wouldn't elaborate or discuss his future plans.

"I'm going nowhere," he said.

Maine was sworn in alongside all newly elected members of the National Assembly on May 22, just 44 days ago.

Because of his seniority in the ANC, there were expectations that he would be named among President Cyril Ramaphosa's executive, or at the very least be given a senior position in parliament. But That did not happen.

Instead, the party deployed him as an ordinary member of the public service and administration portfolio committee.

In recent weeks, ANCYL members have called for Maine and his executive in the league to step down and allow fresh blood to take over the leadership.

He has dug in his heels, saying he wants an opportunity to report back to youth league members on his executive's achievements and failures, and also to offer advice to the league's new leadership.