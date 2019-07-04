Cop shoots down assault claims by Khekhe's co-accused

An investigating officer, who was part of a team that apprehended two of the four men accused of killing North West businessman Wandile Bozwana, rejected claims that they were assaulted.

The officer reacted to Sipho Patrick Hudla, 36, and Matamela Robert Mutapa, 42, claims that they were assaulted during their arrests and tortured into confessing that they were behind Bozwana's murder.

Hudla, Mutapa, Mamelodi taxi boss Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela, 32, and Bonginkosi Paul Khumalo, 38, are accused of Bozwana's murder and attempted murder of his business partner Mpho Baloyi in October 2015.

The four appeared in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in a trial-within-a-trial to establish whether Hudla and Mutapa were tortured into confessing to the murder of Bozwana.

The trial further aims to establish whether Khumalo was also tortured into making a warning statement.

The investigating officer, who cannot be named due to being in the witness protection programme, told the court she did not see the pair (Hudla and Mutapa) being assaulted during their arrests.