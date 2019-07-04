Celebrating our cultural memories

Theatre has a responsibility to not only entertain but also promote social cohesion

PREMIUM

By Naziziphiwo Buso -

One of the National Arts Festival’s regular theatre contributors has brought no fewer than three productions to the 2019 edition in Makhanda and with his many Eastern Cape connections he is pleased to see that the region’s many diverse stories are beginning to be told.

