We're taking back our streets, say demonstrators in Cape Town gang suburb

In a statement on Wednesday, community safety MEC Albert Fritz said that after a month in the job he believed it was possible to "drastically reduce the influence of gang criminality".

He repeated provincial DA leaders' calls for soldiers on the streets, "not for purposes of cheap political point-scoring, but because the first responsibility of the state is to provide the conditions for the safety of its citizens".

Fritz added: "The deployment of the army as a peacekeeping force on the Cape Flats would free up police to do investigative work that will help put syndicates, gang leaders, drug dealers and murderers who terrorise our people daily behind bars.

"The argument that the SANDF are not trained to fight crime is simply a red herring."