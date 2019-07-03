Union says disruption of Durban July still on the cards

The trade union that represents Betting World and Tab employees is refusing to bow down to Phumelela’s demands.

Academic and Professional Staff Association (Apsa), which has been threatening to spoil the Vodacom Durban July event on Saturday, said the two parties have not reached common ground.

The two parties met on Tuesday afternoon following media reports that the trade union was planning to disrupt this Saturday’s gig at Greyville Racecourse.

The Durban July is Africa’s most famous horse race event and is staged by Gold Circle. In its statement, Phumelela pointed out that it was amending its offer to the betting division staff.

“This revised offer has been submitted to Apsa officials and Phumelela is now awaiting a response. Phumelela is optimistic that an amicable solution will be reached with the trade union.”