Union says disruption of Durban July still on the cards
The trade union that represents Betting World and Tab employees is refusing to bow down to Phumelela’s demands.
Academic and Professional Staff Association (Apsa), which has been threatening to spoil the Vodacom Durban July event on Saturday, said the two parties have not reached common ground.
The two parties met on Tuesday afternoon following media reports that the trade union was planning to disrupt this Saturday’s gig at Greyville Racecourse.
The Durban July is Africa’s most famous horse race event and is staged by Gold Circle. In its statement, Phumelela pointed out that it was amending its offer to the betting division staff.
“This revised offer has been submitted to Apsa officials and Phumelela is now awaiting a response. Phumelela is optimistic that an amicable solution will be reached with the trade union.”
However, general secretary of Apsa, Professor Boitumelo Senokoane, said the meeting they had with Phumelela was an informal meeting.
“Secondly, we never reached consensus with them because we are not happy. We left that meeting without any agreement. The interruption is still on the cards.
“The most fundamental principle in this issue is to find ways to avoid job losses. We proposed to Phumelela to look around in other departments such as finance, management and IT, excluding Betting World and Tab, where they can cut salaries but they refuse to come to the party.”
Phumelela recently undertook a Section 189 A retrenchment process, facilitated by the CCMA, because it was closing stores that were not operating profitably.