Healthcare group to perform 100 free surgeries for Nelson Mandela Day

Clinix Health Group announced on Tuesday that they will change the lives of 100 people free of charge, through transformative surgeries, during July and August.

Medical circumcisions, screenings, and the removal of cataracts are among the operations which will be performed at five Clinix hospitals in Gauteng and the North West.

Group CEO, Dr Peter Matseke, said this initiative is both about keeping the legacy of Nelson Mandela alive, and showing their commitment to a healthier society.

"Clinix was very deliberate in its choice of procedures for its Nelson Mandela Day initiative. In giving back and making a difference in the lives of our patients, we wanted to demonstrate our commitment to the country's broader health objectives," Matseke said in a statement.

He added that the decision to include medical circumcision was to spearhead the fight against HIV/Aids.

Approximately 20 specialists, including dietitians, surgeons, urologists and general practitioners, will take part in the initiative.