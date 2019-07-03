Elderly pair tied, beaten and raped in Limpopo

Community members at Muswana village in Vhembe, Limpopo, are seething with anger after two elderly women were allegedly tied up, beaten and raped after going out to collect firewood in the bush outside their village.

One of the pensioners has since died from her injuries.

Mphephu Sophie Vukeya, 59, died at the Polokwane Hospital yesterday after she was transferred there from Malamulele Hospital following the attack on June 22.

She was unable to talk after she was hit with a rock over the head. The granny who lived to tell the tale said their attacker even walked home with them after their ordeal, to collect money.

The surviving pensioner, 64, who cannot be named to protect her identity, is still nursing injuries on the head as well as broken arms. She said they had gone to the bush to look for firewood.