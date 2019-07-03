Elderly pair tied, beaten and raped in Limpopo
Community members at Muswana village in Vhembe, Limpopo, are seething with anger after two elderly women were allegedly tied up, beaten and raped after going out to collect firewood in the bush outside their village.
One of the pensioners has since died from her injuries.
Mphephu Sophie Vukeya, 59, died at the Polokwane Hospital yesterday after she was transferred there from Malamulele Hospital following the attack on June 22.
She was unable to talk after she was hit with a rock over the head. The granny who lived to tell the tale said their attacker even walked home with them after their ordeal, to collect money.
The surviving pensioner, 64, who cannot be named to protect her identity, is still nursing injuries on the head as well as broken arms. She said they had gone to the bush to look for firewood.
On their way back home, an unknown man appeared and hit her with an object and demanded money. She said she told him she didn't have any money, while Vuyeka told him that she had R1,000 at home.
"But then he raped Vuyeka before coming to me after tying my hands ... and raped me too."
The pensioner said the man then walked with them to collect the R1,000 Vuyeka said she had at home. But as they entered the village, Vuyeka screamed to get the attention of her neighbours. She said the man then tripped her and when she fell down, he hit her over the head with a large rock, cracking her skull.
Lt-Col Florence Makungu said they had initially opened two cases of rape and robbery but would add murder following Vuyeka's death.
The incident has enraged community members who are now searching for the culprit.
Headman Master Chavalala said: "The community is angry at such dastardly incident against innocent women. We have organised a community meeting to chart the way forward." - Mukurukuru Media