Village headman 'orders' community to build him a house

Residents of a Limpopo village barricaded a busy provincial road for a second day in a row after their headman allegedly demanded that households contribute money towards the construction of his house.

The community of Makgakgapatse under the Mphothwane Traditional Authority in GaMamaila, outside Giyani, said they now wanted headman Mashishi Mamaila to be removed with immediate effect and be replaced with their preferred leader Albert Raseasala.

One of the protesters, Pharoah Mohale, said the royal council announced on Sunday that each household should cough up R200 and contribute towards building materials to build Mamaila's house.

"We were told that each household should pay R200 and contribute two bags of cement and four bricks. We are refusing to pay anything towards his house because this is daylight robbery," he said.

"There are about 840 households in the village and the majority are very poor. Worse, the headman doesn't even stay in the village," he said.

Mohale added that the headman received a monthly salary but is still demanding donations from poor families.