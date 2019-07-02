Rape complainant, 11, awaits hysterectomy

PREMIUM

By Zizonke May -

An enraged Port Elizabeth woman on Monday described the agonising trauma her 11-year-old niece is suffering as she lies in a hospital bed waiting to undergo a hysterectomy – an operation necessary after the child was allegedly brutally raped over a three-year period.

