Rape complainant, 11, awaits hysterectomy
An enraged Port Elizabeth woman on Monday described the agonising trauma her 11-year-old niece is suffering as she lies in a hospital bed waiting to undergo a hysterectomy – an operation necessary after the child was allegedly brutally raped over a three-year period.
