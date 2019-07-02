News

National Arts Festival brings the house down

Falling roof panel, wayward arrow can’t stop magic

PREMIUM
By Devon Koen - 02 July 2019

From a misplaced arrow to a displaced roof, the National Arts Festival being held in Makhanda never fails to dish up surprises – even jolts that are not on the programme.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Thugs' beat up wounded man at Rosettenville hospital
'Rent mafia' exploits homeless

Most Read

X