Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde granted leave to appeal conviction and sentence

Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde has been granted leave to appeal both his conviction and sentence by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Rohde was sentenced to an effective 20 years in February for killing his wife Susan and defeating the ends of justice by staging her suicide at the Spier Wine Farm in Stellenbosch three years ago.

Rohde was denied the right to challenge his murder conviction and sentence by the Western Cape High Court in April.

"I am of the view that the applicant has not satisfied this court that he has a reasonable chance of success," judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe said.

Rohde's lawyers then petitioned the SCA, which on Tuesday granted him the right to appeal.

This is a developing story.