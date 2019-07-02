Church man unapologetic over Ace Magashule ATM link

Former South African Council of Messianic Churches in Christ secretary-general Buyisile Ngqulwana is not ready to apologise for linking ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to the formation of the African Transformation Move

ment (ATM).

Magashule has instructed his lawyers to force Ngqulwana to apologise by tomorrow.

Ngqulwana is said to have deposed an affidavit stating that Magashule advised ATM leaders to change its name from ATC to ATM.

Magashule wants Ngqulwana to apologise, failing which he will take him to court.

"For what?" asked Ngqulwana when asked whether he will meet tomorrow's deadline to apologise. He told Sowetan that he had seen the letter doing rounds on social media but that he had not formally received it.

"I saw the letter on social media, it was not addressed to me, so that is why I'm saying to you I didn't receive the letter. I'm still waiting for it.

"If people are serving you with papers, it's supposed to be delivered by the sheriff and I didn't [receive it]," said Ngqulwana.