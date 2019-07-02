Award-winner looks to life for ideas

Drawing inspiration from living, watching, listening – and even eavesdropping – is how young theatre aficionado Amy Jephta finds her stories.

It is also how this 2019 Standard Bank Young Artist for Theatre – whose play All Who Pass is on at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda – finds the unexpected heroes who populate her work.

“I find most of my ideas when I’m out in the world – not sitting by myself in a room but actually experiencing life,” Jephta said.

“What makes me tick is how complicated human beings are – they’re very difficult to figure out.

“I’m fascinated by that psychology, and [try] to interpret it in a creative way.”

Following a nine-year streak as a festival attendee and having her work as a writer and director performed four times, Jephta said that it was great to be named as the Young Artist award winner. “It means someone has noticed and seen my work,” she said.

“It’s always good to know that while you have been building your career, people were tracking your path.

“So the award to me is a culmination of many years spent behind the scenes in the theatre industry.”

A playwright by nature, Jephta has also built a reputation as a filmmaker, activist and academic and has been a driving force in local and international initiatives to promote opportunities for women playwrights.

“I’ve enjoyed the opportunities I’ve been given to travel and see the world on the back of my writing,” she said.

“I’ve been to Europe, the UK, the US, and some of my favourite cities because of [it].

“Sharing rooms and space with some of my idols has also been exciting.”

Gravitating towards stories that are character-driven and people who become the heroes in their own lives in small and unexpected ways gives Jephta a purpose in her writing.

“I guess I enjoy stories of ‘heroes in unexpected places’.

“I always try to say something – politically, socially with my work,” she said.

“But I always prioritise telling a good story about human beings first.”

Tackling social issues and traumatic experiences which people still deal with on a daily basis, she does not shy away from previous injustices to expose the experiences suffered.

“If people can understand the past and continued effects the Group Areas Act had on families, I’d be satisfied – just to make people curious about a part of history they might have forgotten, to have them think about how that past is never just ‘in the past’.

“It has ripple effects on the real lives of South Africans in the present day,” she said.

“Artists have always been at the forefront of asking difficult questions and I think we will always need some form of protest theatre in this country.”

All Who Pass is being performed at the Rhodes Box at 2pm and 8pm on July 2 and 3.