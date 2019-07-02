25 newborns, nine children rescued from fire at Durban's hospital

Twenty-five newborn babies and nine children were among the 84 patients evacuated after a "mysterious fire" broke out at Durban's Addington Hospital on Tuesday.

Provincial health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu heaped praise on security, emergency and hospital staff who ensured the safe passage of the affected patients.

"According to hospital management the fire broke out in the fire-escape area on the seventh floor, just after 8am.

"Nurses immediately alerted security personnel who leapt into action and started trying to douse the fire using fire extinguishers," said Simelane-Zulu.

By then, strong clouds of smoke had begun spreading to the hospital's wards on the ninth and 13th floors," the health department said in a statement.