Union pulls night shift staff after attack at 24-hour Thokoza clinic

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) has withdrawn its members from night-shift duty at the Phola Park Clinic in Thokoza in Ekurhhuleni following a security breach at the health facility on Sunday night.

Three men entered the 24-hour health facility carrying knives and searched for a man who had been stabbed in an apparent attempt to finish off the murder at the clinic. The men went from room to room, damaging property in the process.

The incident on Sunday night happened just a day after another attack at a public hospital in Gauteng.