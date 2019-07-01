‘Sunshine Saunter’ puts Nelson Mandela Bay attractions on display

Nelson Mandela Bay is known for its blue flag beaches, the famous pier and also the new attractions in the trendy Baakens Valley.

The Ibhayi Sunshine Saunter Route is another offering covering the metro’s western attractions, from Schoenmakerskop all the way to Seaview and Kragga Kamma Road.

Visitors travelling to and past the metro usually do so via the N2 and miss out on some of the city’s more scenic routes.

The Ibhayi Sunshine Saunter Route offers an alternative, the less travelled road if you will, and can be accessed via the Blue Horizon, Greenbushes and Seaview interchanges.

The route can also be accessed via Kragga Kamma, Marine Drive and Heugh Road.

The Sunshine Saunter begins on Port Elizabeth’s beachfront, following Marine Drive past Cape Recife to Willows, Schoenmakerskop, up Victoria Drive, left onto Sardinia Bay Road and then to Seaview, Maitlands and back via Colleen Glen and the Kragga Kamma Road.

Bay economic development executive director Anele Qaba said the route contained enough adventure and stunning scenery to take up two days of any visit to the area, with hours of fishing, snorkeling, swimming and seasonal whale and dolphin watching along the coast.

“Look out for signboards to nature reserves and conservancies. Bird lovers will enjoy the coastal forests.

“Head a little inland of the coast and PE evolves into nature reserve and game park country – Van Stadens Flower Reserve, nurseries, wetlands, The Island Forest Reserve, farm centres and restaurants.

“The Ibhayi Sunshine Saunter Route is a simply stunning saunter through coast and country and is a suggested tour option for lovers of beach views and beautiful country areas,” Qaba said.

“The Sunshine Saunter Route covers some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most scenic areas such as Schoenies, Sardinia Bay, Chelsea, Theescombe, Seaview, Beachview and Maitland.”

“People can discover game farms, such as the Kragga Kamma Game Farm, and Seaview Predator Park and can enjoy relaxing meals at eateries like the Grass Roof, Sacramento and Apron Springs.