Nelson Mandela Bay arts fundi off on UK trip of a lifetime
A Kwamagxaki arts entrepreneur is set to take the Eastern Cape to the world at an upcoming conference in the UK.
A Kwamagxaki arts entrepreneur is set to take the Eastern Cape to the world at an upcoming conference in the UK.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.