‘My night of hell at Livingstone’
Nurse accused of putting patient in bed soaked in someone else's urine
A Port Elizabeth woman who was being treated for a painful bowel obstruction has described her hellish night at Livingstone Hospital that began with a male nurse allegedly placing her in a bed that was soaked with urine.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.