Soaring murders propel Cape Town towards top of 'most dangerous city' list

Cape Town risks becoming the world’s most dangerous city.

As the murder rate in the Mother City spirals, it has emerged that a botched attempt to set up a police squad to rein in murderous gangs has backfired, leaving a trail of dead bodies and recrimination in its wake.

Six anti-gang unit officers were shot during an operation in Philippi on June 12.

The attack followed a 54-hour period in which 62 murder victims arrived in Cape Town mortuaries.

If the body count for the first four months of the year is maintained, it will make Cape Town — SA’s flag-bearer in attracting international tourists — the world’s most dangerous city ranked by the number of murders, with 3,900.

