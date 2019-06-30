Iqbal Survé sues for R100m over article calling him a lying narcissist
Pride is on the line for media owner Iqbal Survé, who this week filed a R100m defamation claim against a journalist and publishing giant Media24.
The chair of Independent Media said a 2016 article by Terry Bell, published on Fin24.com, painted him as a narcissist and a liar.
In papers filed in the Cape Town high court on Friday, Iqbal Survé said the article, “Fact-checking Iqbal Survé’s bold bio leaves more questions”, impugned his reputation and good standing in the media industry.
Bell’s article said Survé had lied about having a close relationship with Nelson Mandela and Ahmed Kathrada; about having trained as a mahout elephant handler; and about having assisted Bafana Bafana and the Indian cricket team.
The journalist dismissed Survé’s R100m claim as “an absolute joke”, adding: “There are far more important things in life to occupy one’s thoughts with.”
