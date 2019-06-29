Union claims MultiChoice retrenchments on ice... 'for now'

The Information Communication and Technology Union (ICTU) on Friday claimed that it had temporarily stopped retrenchments at MultiChoice, citing issues with the process.

In a statement, the union said it had met with the company earlier in the day.

It said that it had made a "compelling submission" that the process be withdrawn wholly, and that voluntary retrenchment and severance package letters be "unconditionally" withdrawn.

"And should MultiChoice wish to proceed, it should first consult with unions,” the ICTU said.

It added: “Unions were successful in stopping the process for now."

MultiChoice last week announced a business "realignment" that affected nearly 2,200 jobs in its call centres and walk-in centres.

MultiChoice confirmed in a statement that it had met with unions on Friday. It did not address the union's claims that the retrenchment process had been put on ice.

The company said it had informed employees within its customer care (call centre) and walk-in centres that it had completed its first engagement with unions and other relevant stakeholders.

“We respect the spirit that prevailed in the meeting which was one of open conversations and candour.

“As a responsible employer, we are empathetic to the plight of the employees that are being consulted as part of the proposed restructuring process. We are encouraged that the relevant labour unions share the same views around ensuring the wellbeing of our employees as we consult on a very difficult process,” said MultiChoice group executive for corporate affairs Joe Heshu.

He said the company would on Monday respond to feedback it received during the meeting with stakeholders “as we continue seeking consensus on the matter at hand”.

“The company looks forward to further engagements with labour unions as well as our WPF and will continue to exercise due diligence in ensuring we remain compliant with the letter and the spirit of the Labour Relations Act,” Heshu said.