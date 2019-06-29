Two boys, both 7, die in separate accidents after being hit by vehicles

Two young boys died in separate accidents on Friday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said Lonwabo Peyi, 7, was hit by a truck in Phola Park, KwaNomzamo in Humansdorp at about 10.30am.

He died on the scene.

In the second incident, Dawie Arendse, also 7, was hit by a vehicle in North West Street, Kamesh in Uitenhage about 5pm.

He died in the ambulance en route to hospital.

No further information is available at this stage.

Police have opened cases of culpable homicide.