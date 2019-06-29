Tea lady to the premiers turns off kettle after 34 years

The province’s hospitality official, who served all Eastern Cape premiers since the dawn of democracy in 1994, took a final bow on Friday as she retired after working in the province’s top office for the past 34 years.

Sindiswa Hamana, who started working for the government in 1985 under the Bantustan leader Lennox Sebe, on Friday served her last cup of tea to the incoming premier Oscar Mabuyane.

When the country gained its democracy in 1994, Hamana was there to welcome the first democratically elected premier, Raymond Mhlaba, with a cup of tea.

Speaking to the Dispatch at the Bhisho State House on Friday, Hamana said working for all the provincial premiers had been an honour.

“Each and everyone of them treated me well and valued me.”

She served tea to Mhlaba, his successor Makhenkhesi Stofile, Nosimo Balindlela, Mbulelo Sogoni, Noxolo Kiviet and Phumulo Masualle.

The 60-year-old from Quzini village outside King William’s Town, said she had so many funny and heartwarming stories to tell about each premier, that she could actually write a book about it.

Hamana who refers to each of the premiers by their clan names, recalled all and shared some of her memorable times she had with each of the premiers.

“Tata Mhlaba loved his tea with biscuits and he would call all the kitchen staff to sit down and enjoy some biscuits with him.

“Kiviet loved her tea very hot, so hot that you had to boil her cup before pouring her tea.”

Hamana said Balindlela was the most compassionate.

“I remember when there was a group of protesters outside the legislature.

“I can’t recall what they were protesting about, but I remember it was very cold that day.

Balindlela came to us and asked us to invite the protesters inside and make them a cup of tea.

The protesters’ grievances were addressed over a cup of tea,” Hamana recalled.

According to her, Masualle was not really a fan of tea.

After delivering his maiden state of the province address on Friday, Mabuyane held a farewell party for Hamana at the State House where she was spoilt with gifts and a cake.